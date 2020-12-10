Hunter Biden’s taxes under investigation by US attorney’s office in Delaware

The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The revelation puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s successful White House campaign. Hunter Biden was the focus of Republican complaints during the campaign for business dealings with Ukraine and China. But Hunter Biden hasn’t been charged, and two Republican-led congressional committees in September found no wrongdoing by Joe Biden. Political adversaries including President Donald Trump accused the former vice president of benefitting from his son’s business. But Joe Biden denied any illegal or unethical dealings with his son.

Hunter Biden said Wednesday that he learned Tuesday that federal prosecutors were investigating his tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. The investigation was launched in 2018, a year before his father announced his candidacy for the presidency, but it isn’t clear which entities might be tied up in the probe, the Associated Press reported.

Federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including for Hunter Biden, according to another person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The tax investigation centers on his business dealings, the person said. Investigators did not reach out in the weeks prior to the election because of a Justice Department policy surrounding elections that prohibits overt investigative acts, one of the people said.

Biden’s transition office said in a statement that the president-elect “is deeply proud of my son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.” The disclosure of the federal investigation, led by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, comes at an awkward moment for the incoming president, who is assembling his Cabinet. His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still ongoing when Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said in the closing weeks of the campaign that a laptop recovered from a Delaware repair shop allegedly revealed a trove of evidence against Hunter Biden. But the FBI was investigating the laptop as potential misinformation from Russia to influence the election.

A story on Oct. 14 in the New York Post accused Biden’s son of corruption based on his work as an adviser to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.