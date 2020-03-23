An earthquake has rocked Croatia’s capital Zagreb, damaging buildings and leaving cars crushed by falling chunks of masonry. Continue reading “Earthquake rocks Croatia’s capital Zagreb”
Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak
Describing himself as a “wartime president”, President Donald Trump has vowed the US will achieve “total victory” over the coronavirus. Continue reading “Coronavirus: Trump puts US on war footing to combat outbreak”
Coronavirus: European Union seals borders to most outsiders
The EU is banning travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days in an unprecedented move to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis. Continue reading “Coronavirus: European Union seals borders to most outsiders”
Coronavirus: Facebook blames bug for incorrectly marked spam
Facebook has said that a software issue was responsible for posts on topics including coronavirus being wrongly marked as spam. Continue reading “Coronavirus: Facebook blames bug for incorrectly marked spam”